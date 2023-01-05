Update emerges on Norwich City’s top managerial target – proposed no.2 appointment also revealed

Norwich City’s top target David Wagner has landed in the UK ahead of his proposed move to Carrow Road, The Athletic has reported.

Norwich City’s hunt for a new boss has been ongoing ever since they decided to part ways with Dean Smith.

Since then, plenty of candidates have emerged but over the past few days, former Huddersfield Town and FC Schalke manager David Wagner has emerged as the leading contender to take over the managerial role at Carrow Road.

Now, a new update on his proposed move to Norfolk has emerged from The Athletic.

They report that Wagner has now landed on UK shores ahead of a deal that will see him become the new Norwich City manager. Not only that but they also reveal that the 51-year-old has been the primary target for Stuart Webber since they decided to part ways with Smith.

Furthermore, it is said he will be on a 12-month rolling contract and long-term no.2 Christoph Butler will be his assistant coach.

1 of 10 Who took over as Norwich City's caretaker manager after Alex Neil's departure? Mike Phelan Alan Irvine Craig Shakespeare Ian Butterworth

The man to lead the Canaries forward?

Wagner worked wonders during his time in charge of Huddersfield Town, leading them up to the Premier League and even keeping the Terriers there when many expected them to be relegated straight away.

Since then, he’s spent time in Germany as FC Schalke boss and in Switzerland with BSC Young Boys.

The aim will be to revive the Canaries’ promotion hopes but given the struggles off the pitch at the club, a more long-term standpoint could be beneficial. If given the time, Wagner could change things at Carrow Road for the better but he needs to be backed by both the fans and the club hierarchy.

It remains to be seen things pan out as hoped, but all signs seem to be pointing towards Wagner become the next Norwich City boss.