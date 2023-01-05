Transfer insider reveals ‘the trickiest hurdle’ in Rangers’ pursuit of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

Journalist Dean Jones believes that a Rangers move for Ross Stewart remains unlikely, given the Black Cats’ apparent £10million price tag.

Stewart has been linked with a clutch of clubs already this month, with Scottish giants Rangers said to be one of the teams keen on signing him.

But separate reports have claimed that Sunderland want £10million for Stewart, whilst The Sun claim that Sunderland have also offered Stewart a new deal which could triple his current salary; to around £10,000-a-week.

Speaking to GiveMeSport on a possible Rangers move for Stewart after this latest contract news, Jones had this to say:

“This deal has always seemed quite unlikely anyway, despite the fact that the interest is definitely real.

“I think £10,000-a-week at Rangers would seem doable, given what some other players earn, but as we’ve said before, it’s that price tag. It’s always looked the trickiest hurdle to me; I think that still remains the fact.”

Stewart has featured four times in the Championship since returning from injury, and he’s scored a goal in every one of those games. He’s already on nine goals for the season despite having featured just 11 times in the Championship, with his Sunderland side currently sitting in 8th place of the table.

Sunderland playing it smartly…

Sunderland slapping a £10million price tag on Stewart should ward off a lot of transfer interest this month. But the question is now whether or not Stewart will accept this apparent new contract offer, and whether or not another club will come in and top the offer.

He’s certainly putting himself in the shop window with his performances over the past couple of weeks and if he sticks around, then Sunderland might yet achieve a top-six finish in the Championship this season.

Rangers would be an attractive destination for Stewart but he’ll surely have ambitions of playing in the Premier League too, and so only time will tell what this month’s transfer window holds for Stewart.