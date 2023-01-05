Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, and Wolves among 6 Premier League clubs tracking £12million Bristol City ace

Bristol City are commanding £12million for Alex Scott, who has interest from all of Bournemouth, Brighton, Leeds United, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolves, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Scott, 19, made his name in the Championship last season, featuring 38 times and scoring four goals, whilst assisting two more. This time round, the central midfielder has 25 league appearances and five assists, but he may be on his way out of Ashton Gate during this month’s transfer window.

Jacobs took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that there’s a ‘realistic possibility’ that Scott leaves Bristol City this month, but that the Robins’ £12million asking price could be an issue – Bournemouth, Brighton, Leeds United, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolves are all tracking Scott, says Jacobs.

Bristol City currently sit in 19th place of the Championship table. Nigel Pearson’s side have won just one of their last 10 in the league and now sit just three points above the drop zone.

Relegation seems like a very real possibility for the Robins this season and things could get worse this month if they lose Scott – Antoine Semenyo is also in transfer headlines.

Great Scott…

Scott has certainly showcased a lot of potential in the Championship over the past season-and-a-half. He’s one of the first names on the team sheet for Pearson’s side having racked up 66 Championship appearances at the age of just 19.

He had Premier League links last season but a move in this month’s transfer window seems like it could be a more realistic outcome, but whether or not any side will come in and pay this apparent £12million asking price remains to be seen.

Spurs have money to spend and they seem like to be looking more towards younger players, and Championship players too. But the likes of Brighton, Bournemouth, Leeds, Leicester, and Wolves cannot be ruled out – any could make a move this month and all would prove to be attractive destinations for Scott.