Swansea City, Preston North End and Bristol Rovers set sights on Brighton midfielder

Swansea City, Preston North End and Bristol Rovers are among the sides keen on Brighton’s loaned out midfielder Marc Leonard, it has been said.

Brighton sanctioned a temporary move for young midfielder Leonard in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old linked up with League Two promotion chasers Northampton Town and has been a big hit since, nailing down a starting spot in Jon Brady’s side. The Scot has played 27 times for the Cobblers, managing one goal in the process.

Now, with the January window well underway, Leonard is drawing interest from the Championship and League One.

Reporter Charlie Parker-Turner has said on Twitter that second-tier duo Swansea City and Preston North End are both interested in a permanent move for the Brighton loanee, while League One trio Bristol Rovers, Morecambe and Forest Green Rovers have enquired about signing him on loan for the rest of the season.

He adds the ball is firmly in Brighton’s court, with clarity expected sooner rather than later.

Leonard’s contract situation…

Leonard’s long-term future with parent club Brighton is up in the air somewhat. His current deal expires at the end of the season after signing a one-year extension until this summer.

It remains to be seen if clarity emerges on that front this winter, but if he’s to move elsewhere on a temporary deal, you would think the Seagulls would rather secure his future beforehand.

Swansea and Preston’s interest in a permanent deal presents some stiff competition for Bristol Rovers, Morecambe and Forest Green though, and of course Northampton who will be hoping Leonard can see out the full season at Sixfields.