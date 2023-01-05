Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic among League One clubs chasing Blackburn Rovers man

Blackburn Rovers man Tayo Edun is attracting interest from League One and abroad ahead of a potential loan exit this month, as per Lancs Live.

Edun, 24, has made just eight Championship appearances for Blackburn Rovers this season. The versatile ace has one assist but has failed to earn a consistent spot in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s squad.

Blackburn Rovers sit 3rd in the second tier and whilst their results are often inconsistent, they will likely be in and around the conversation come the end of the season.

The January window will prove crucial to their success and Edun is one of a few players listed for loan.

The 24-year-old currently has interest from Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, MK Dons and Lincoln City, with an unnamed Portuguese side also reported to be monitoring his situation.

Lancs Live adds that a move is not imminent at this stage though, with discussions over an exit poised to ramp up towards the middle of the month.

A strong addition?

Edun would provide excellent cover and competition in League One and he would be a valuable asset to have for the remaining six months of the campaign.

The former England U20 international has both Championship and League One experience having spent sometime with the Imps between 2019 and 2021.

It’s important Tomasson sends Edun somewhere where he will be allowed to develop and play more consistently. A team like Sheffield Wednesday may not be the best option for maximum game-time given the Owls are flying at the moment.

Until a deal is agreed Edun will still be looking to impress at Blackburn Rovers and he may feature in their FA Cup clash against Norwich City this weekend.