Ryan Lowe quizzed on Preston North End’s recent links with Liverpool midfielder

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has played down rumours linking the club with a loan move for Liverpool starlet Bobby Clark.

Liverpool talent Clark has been catching the eye in the youth groups at Anfield since signing from Newcastle United in the summer of 2021.

At 17, he’s already made two first-team appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side and in December, reports claimed the youngster had emerged as a loan target for Preston North End ahead of the January transfer window.

Little has emerged on the links since then but now, Preston boss Lowe has moved to set the record straight.

When quizzed on a winter loan move for Clark by Lancs Live, the Lilywhites’ manager made it clear that no contact had been made over a potential loan deal. He’s said he’s aware of just how talented the midfielder is but he doesn’t know where the rumours came from.

Here’s what he had to say:

“My lad actually sent me that. I don’t know where that came from, to be fair.

“I remember Bobby as a young kid and maybe it’s the connections from when I worked with Lee Clark – who I was a development coach with at Bury, before he left. Bob was always around, as a young kid, and was a good footballer then. He is a fantastic footballer now, playing for Liverpool and coming on.

“But, I haven’t spoken about Bobby Clark to say whether he’d come to Preston North End on loan – I certainly haven’t.”

More loan targets…

It seems as though Preston North End will be going down the route of loan additions this winter after previous success in the market. Former favourite and revived target Cameron Archer looks to be heading to Middlesbrough, so the Lilywhites will have to turn their attentions elsewhere in their bid to find another striker.

Clark certainly would’ve made for an intriguing addition but at just 17, it could be too soon for him to be thrust into the hustle and bustle of Championship football.

It remains to be seen just who comes through the door at Deepdale this winter though. Lowe will know fresh faces are needed to bolster their play-off ambitions but it seems as though Liverpool prodigy Clark will not be one inbound.