Rosenior discusses Oscar Estupinan’s Hull City future after impressive season so far

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has insisted he has no intentions of letting star striker Oscar Estupinan leave this month.

Estupinan, 26, has 11 goals in 23 Championship games so far this season. The Colombian international has proved a hit since his arrival back in the summer and the 26-year-old has helped the Tigers battle through a tough period this season.

Estupinan arrived at the MKM Stadium from Portugese side Vitoria de Guimaraes where he scored 15 goals and assisted three last season. Naturally Estupinan’s start to life in the Championship has turned heads, but Rosenior has reassured fans he won’t be leaving this month.

He told HullLive:

“He’s not going anywhere. I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep him here at the moment in the form that he’s in.

“I hope not, he’s been top. He’s been fitter, he’s been stronger, and he’s working so hard for the team. He’s pressing the goalkeeper, he’s pressing the centre-halves. Not only his goals, but his all-round performances have been top for us.”

This sort of talk from Rosenior will be a big confidence boost for Hull City supporters for the January window and what will be a crucial period in dictating the club’s success this year.

On the right path…

The former Derby County interim boss has steadied the ship at Hull City. The Tigers are now five games unbeaten since the return of football following the World Cup break and they do look quite a strong outfit.

Their summer business was a mixed bag of success and non-starters and if the club’s hierarchy can refine their recruitment strategy slightly then the future could be bright for the Tigers.

Estupinan could be the forefront of Hull City’s success for several years to come and the fact that they aren’t offloading him for profit at the first chance they get suggests they are serious about moving forward.

This month is Rosenior’s first chance to bring in his own players, something he will heavily be judged on, but he has the backing of the fans and the path to success looks a lot clearer at the moment.