Rob Edwards discusses the possibility of Luton Town arrivals in this month’s transfer window

Luton Town boss Rod Edwards can’t see his side making too many signings in this month’s transfer window.

Luton Town were dealt a hammer blow when Nathan Jones left for Southampton earlier in the season. But the Hatters brought in axed Watford boss Edwards and since, the 40-year-old has performed really well.

After losing his first game in charge v Middlesbrough, Edwards and Luton Town have since won their last three, moving up into 7th place of the Championship table in the process.

And speaking to Luton Today, Edwards hailed the set of players that he inherited from Jones, saying:

“Now I’ve got to know them I’m really, really happy with them. They’ve shown us a lot, they’ve got fantastic spirit, great work ethic, an honesty, but they’ve got a lot of quality.