Rob Edwards discusses the possibility of Luton Town arrivals in this month’s transfer window

Luton Town boss Rod Edwards can’t see his side making too many signings in this month’s transfer window.
Luton Town were dealt a hammer blow when Nathan Jones left for Southampton earlier in the season. But the Hatters brought in axed Watford boss Edwards and since, the 40-year-old has performed really well.
After losing his first game in charge v Middlesbrough, Edwards and Luton Town have since won their last three, moving up into 7th place of the Championship table in the process.
And speaking to Luton Today, Edwards hailed the set of players that he inherited from Jones, saying:
“Now I’ve got to know them I’m really, really happy with them. They’ve shown us a lot, they’ve got fantastic spirit, great work ethic, an honesty, but they’ve got a lot of quality.
“I think you’ve seen that within the games, there’s been moments and the goals have highlighted that, some of the goals that we’ve scored, so I’m delighted with the group that we’ve got.”
Edwards subsequently revealed that he doesn’t expect too may new faces to arrive at Kenilworth Road this month, but he didn’t rule out the possibility of making new signings either.
“I don’t envisage us having to do loads and loads of business to be honest as I don’t want to upset the rhythm and the spirit that we’ve got as well.
“That being said if there’s an opportunity to bring a player in we think improves us and helps us, then it’s something we can have a look at as well.
“But I will really, really stress that the group that we’ve got here and they are showing it as well, are a really good group.”
Luton sit level on points with Millwall in 6th and with Middlesbrough in 5th, with just three points separating the Hatters and Blackburn Rovers in 3rd.
New signings needed at Luton?
Like Edwards says, Luton Town have momentum at the minute and the arrival of a new set of players could hinder that. So it makes sense that Luton might not be so active in the transfer market this month, but Edwards has to be wary of his squad depth going into the second half of the season.
Luton have a good amount of depth right now. But there’s perhaps one or two positions that could do with an extra body and a couple of key injuries after January could really dent Luton’s chances of securing a top-six finish this season.
Still, Luton Town are in a good position right now and they look set to challenge for another surprise play-off finish in the Championship, with an FA Cup game against Wigan Athletic on the agenda this weekend.
The game kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.