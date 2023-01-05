Returning Sheffield Wednesday midfielder attracting new loan interest

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Jay Glover is back from his loan with Belper Town but The Star states he has other clubs keen to take him in on a temporary basis.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Glover has been tasting first-team football away from Hillsborough recently.

He linked up with Belper Town on a month-long deal at the start of December and now, the 19-year-old midfielder is back with the Owls. Glover was alongside fellow Wednesday youngster Pablo Aguas with the Northern Premier League Premier Division side, who sit 21st out of 22.

Now though, with Glover back at the League One club, it may not be long before he heads out again.

The Star has said that the Sheffield Wednesday academy midfielder is subject of new interest from elsewhere as other clubs line up a possible loan deal for Glover.

It remains to be seen what the plans are for Glover specifically but the report does add more youngsters may well head out between now and the end of the campaign.

Another move for Glover?

Sheffield Wednesday have made it a priority to give academy talents the chance to play senior football this season.

A while host of young players including Glover, Aguas, Will Trueman, Ryan Galvin and more have all spent time in non-league football so far this campaign, aiding their development alongside action for the Owls’ U21s.

It will be hoped this can continue over the second half of the season as the academy try to develop young players into future first-team players.

After his recent spell with Belper and amid fresh interest, it will be interesting to see where Glover ends up if Wednesday sanction a second loan for the promising midfielder.