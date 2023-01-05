Recently released Sunderland man could earn deal with Forest Green Rovers, Mowbray reveals

Former Sunderland and Coventry City man Jordan Willis has ‘had an option’ to go and train with League One’s Forest Green Rovers, Tony Mowbray has said.

Willis, 28, hasn’t played a game of competitive football since February 2021.

The experienced defender joined Wearside from the Sky Blues in 2019 and made an impressive start to life in red and white.

Willis was clearly a more than able defender in League One and his appearances impressed fans through what was a pretty dull time for the club. Unfortunately in early 2021, Willis suffered a ruptured patella tendon which would then rupture a second time during surgery, leaving him sidelined for a lengthy period of time.

His Sunderland contract expired last summer but the club assisted him with his recovery and he has trained with the first-team squad at times since.

Now, it has been revealed Willis has departed the north east and a potential destination may well be Forest Green Rovers.

Reporter James Hunter quoted Black Cats boss Mowbray in saying:

TM: He had an option to go and train at Forest Green — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) January 5, 2023

A brilliant signing…

Signing someone like Willis would hold a bit of a risk given the past couple of years he has had to endure. But, he appears to be training well and after being out of competitive football for two years, it’s only right to assume he will have more desire than ever.

Forest Green Rovers sit bottom of the third tier following a run of four straight defeats and they are crying out for some reinforcements to instil survival hope into them this season.

Willis brings invaluable experience and if he can reach anywhere near what he’s capable of producing he will be one of the best defenders in the league, making him an incredible bit of business for a struggling side.

It would be great to see Willis back in action and it will be hoped he can make the most of his chance at The New Lawn.