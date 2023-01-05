Preston boss’ stance on Newcastle United transfer rumour hands potential boost to Birmingham City, Luton Town and more

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has played down his side’s chances of signing Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson on loan this month.

Anderson, 20, has recently been linked with a loan move away from Newcastle United, with Preston, Reading, Birmingham City, and Luton Town having been mentioned in a recent report from ChronicleLive. But speaking to LancsLive, Preston boss Lowe has played down his side’s chances of moving for Anderson this month.

He said:

“The report probably came from lazy journalists. I went up to watch him at Carlisle last season, one Saturday afternoon, and then I watched him again somewhere. He is a fantastic player, but whether he is a main target for us at this moment in time – he is more of a left of a three, a number eight or number ten.

“We have spoken about what type of player we need and he is certainly not that is he? He is a fantastic player and has fantastic ability, but at this moment in time he’s not our number one priority.”

Anderson spent the second half of last season on loan at Bristol Rovers in League Two, where his seven goals and six assists helped to fire Joey Barton’s side to promotion from the fourth tier. He’s been with Newcastle in the first half of this campaign where he’s made eight Premier League appearances so far.

1 of 12 Where did Jordan Rhodes start his professional career? Huddersfield Town Rochdale Blackburn Rovers Ipswich Town

A boost for Preston’s rivals…

Despite seemingly missing out on Cameron Archer who looks set to join Middlesbrough, it seems like Lowe isn’t keen on Anderson. And it’s made more surprising given the fact that Preston have struggled for goals this season, but Preston’s loss could be another team’s gain.

Birmingham City, Luton Town, Reading, and any other side keen on Anderson this month could have been handed a boost with Preston seemingly uninterested. Anderson looks set to leave on loan and he’ll no doubt become hot property after his impressive spell with Bristol Rovers last time round.

What league the Magpies will want Anderson to go to remains to be seen. But a move to a Championship side could be the ideal next step and any of the linked teams so far could be good options.

As for Preston, they’re in need of strengthening this month, but where they’ll end up bolstering remains to be seen.