Preston boss Lowe speaks out on Cameron Archer as Aston Villa youngster closes in on Middlesbrough loan move

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe says his side ‘financially offered everything and matched all offers’ to bring in Cameron Archer, who looks set to join Middlesbrough on loan from Aston Villa.

Archer looked like a prime target for Lowe and Preston North End going into this month. The Lilywhites were linked with another loan move for the Villa youngster after his impressive cameo on loan at Preston in the second half of last season. But Archer has reportedly joined Middlesbrough on loan.

It’s said that Archer is set to finalise a loan move to Michael Carrick’s Boro side, who have moved up into the play-off places after a strong run of form since the ex-Manchester United man’s arrival – Preston meanwhile sit in 10th place of the table.

And speaking out on Archer, Preston boss Lowe had this to say:

“The club financially offered everything and matched all offers to get him which pleases me as a manager but ultimately it’s his decision for his career, and we’ll look elsewhere. It’s disappointing of course but we have to respect Cameron’s decision.”

Archer scored seven goals in 20 Championship appearances for Preston North End in the second half of last season. He’s featured six times in the Premier League so far in this campaign and so he’ll be hoping to play some regular football with Boro, and Carrick will be hoping that Archer can bolster his side’s promotion credentials in the Championship this season.

Moving on…

Lowe and Preston will be obvious be disappointed to lose out on Archer. They’d have hoped that Archer would favour a return to the club given his impressive spell on loan last season, but there’s plenty of other options out there for Preston.

And the Lilywhites could definitely do with some attacking additions having scored just 24 goals in the league this season. They’re definitely in position to challenge for a spot in the top-six, but Preston need more goals and more consistency to make that happen.

Preston take on Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup this weekend.