Portsmouth had planned interview with 50-year-old before surprise development

Portsmouth were poised to interview Darren Ferguson for their vacant managerial post before League One rivals Peterborough United swooped in, it has emerged.

Portsmouth’s search for a new boss has been ongoing since their decision to part ways with Danny Cowley.

Pompey have been in dismal form but it will be hoped that a new manager can come in and revive their bid for promotion.

Now, it has emerged that one man seemingly on their radar was Darren Ferguson, who has since returned to Peterborough United for the FOURTH time to replace Grant McCann at London Road.

Posh chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said on his Hard Truths podcast a ‘promotion rival’ that is a ‘big club’ with ‘bigger crowds’ were poised to interview Ferguson. The News states it’s believed Portsmouth are said club, only for Posh to swiftly swoop to reunite with the ex-Preston and Doncaster boss once again.

The search continues…

It remains to be seen who else emerges on Pompey’s radar after Ferguson was snatched from beneath their noses.

He’s a manager who has delivered promotion from League One three times for Peterborough United but in his previous stint with the club, the relationship soured after more dismal fortunes in the Championship.

His promotion pedigree could have made him a solid option for managerless Portsmouth, but their attention will have to turn elsewhere following Ferguson’s return to the Posh.

Chris Wilder has been mentioned as an option for the post at Fratton Park but it is said that while he would consider the job, he needs to be convinced of the club hierarchy’s ambitions – a sentiment some fans can relate with.