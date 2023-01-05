Oxford United and Burton Albion interested in Sheffield United youngster, reporter reveals

Oxford United and Burton Albion are keen on Sheffield United youngster Will Osula following his premature return to Bramall Lane, Alan Nixon has revealed.

Osula, 19, scored two goals in 16 League One appearances for Derby County during his time at the Rams. The Blades recalled the young Danish striker yesterday due to a lack of starts at the club. Osula managed just three third tier starts in 16 games and the Sheffield United hierarchy felt his development was being hindered.

However, the 19-year-old was always unlikely to return and feature for the Blades, meaning another loan move could be sanctioned this month.

Nixon is reporting League One duo Oxford United and Burton Albion hold interest in Osula with both clubs looking to add a forward man to their ranks.

A shrewd signing…

Osula may not have managed too many goals in the third tier, but he did still show his class. The former Denmark U16 international scored three in three in the FA Cup for the Rams and proved he is more than capable of taking his chances.

Oxford United sit 14th in League One with one win in six, whilst the Brewers are 21st with just two wins in their past ten league outings.

Burton Albion striker Victor Adeboyejo is attracting interest from elsewhere, meaning another striker this window is crucial and given their league position Osula may be exposed to more minutes if Burton Albion win the race for him.

With multiple clubs interested Osula may not be on the move anytime soon as Sheffield United try and weigh up which avenue is best for their youngster.

But, reinforcements are key for both Oxford United and Burton Albion and they’ll be desperate to get faces through the door as early as possible in a bid to turn their fortunes around.