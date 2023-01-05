‘Maybe a chance’ – Sky Sports pundit weighs in on PL interest in Middlesbrough man

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has had his say on the Premier League links to Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom on the Good Morning Transfers show (via HITC).

Middlesbrough striker Akpom is the Championship’s top scorer as things stand, and he has unsurprisingly been linked with a move to the Premier League. The likes of Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace have all registered an interest and could make a move this month.

The 27-year-old has scored 13 goals and registered two assists in 19 appearances so far this season. With Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace lacking firepower in forward areas, they have identified the Boro man as a potential target.

Speaking on the Good Morning Transfers show on Sky Sports (via HITC), pundit and former Crystal Palace, Watford and Reading man McAnuff weighed in on the transfer speculation.

“I can see Middlesbrough doing everything they can to keep hold of him and certainly for their promotion aspirations, it will be really important to keep him,” he said.

“On his side, there’s maybe a chance to join a Premier League club in the January transfer window. But when you are playing as well as you are and clearly enjoying his football, then I wouldn’t be surprised to see him stick it out for the rest of the season.”

Akpom will be hoping to prove himself against Premier League opposition when the Teessiders face off against Brighton on Saturday in the FA Cup.

In his best interest to stay put…

McAnuff’s comments that it is important for Middlesbrough to keep hold of him and that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Akpom remain at the Riverside beyond the winter window are certainly accurate. He has proven his worth for Boro this season and playing the best football of his career and so is likely to stay put.

There is always the temptation of the top flight and playing at the highest level he possibly can, but there is momentum building at Middlesbrough and so he could end up plying his trade in the Premier League with his current club rather than needing to move elsewhere.

After just half a season in goalscoring form Akpom will want to show he can do it over the course of the entire season whilst also helping his current side to the highest finish they can possibly achieve. The spotlight could well be back on him in the summer and there could well be more teams in for him too by that point.