Latest Ipswich Town news: League One man linked, PL duo on radar + more

After a run of one win in four, Ipswich Town have dropped out of the automatic promotion places in League One.

But Kieran McKenna’s side remain in 3rd place and in very good stead going into the second half of the campaign, with this month’s transfer window looking like it could be a busy one for the Tractor Boys.

And one player linked with a potential move to Portman Road is Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei. The youngster looks set to leave Selhurst Park on loan this month and Ipswich Town have been linked alongside a number of Championship clubs.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town continue to be linked with Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor, with the latest reports suggesting that Town are set to make a new £1million bid for the Irishman who’s featured 22 times in League One so far this season.

And it looks like Ipswich Town are also targeting a new striker this month, with a few names having come onto the club’s radar including Morgan Whittaker, Nathan Broadhead, and Macauley Bonne.

Whittaker was recently recalled by Swansea City, after his impressive performances on loan at Plymouth Argyle in the first half of this season. Ipswich were previously linked alongside Whittaker but an emerging report from TWTD says that Town are unlikely to move for Whittaker in this month’s transfer window.

But Ipswich could yet move for Everton’s Nathan Broadhead. The Welshman is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic in the Championship but amid the Latics’ struggles, it’s been suggested that Broadhead could be recalled and sent back out on loan somewhere else – a recent report from East Anglian Daily Times has confirmed Ipswich’s interest in Broadhead.

Lastly, former Ipswich Town loanee Macauley Bonne has left QPR via mutual consent, but TWTD say that Ipswich Town are not currently looking into a deal for the striker.

Ipswich Town return to action v Rotherham United in the FA Cup this weekend