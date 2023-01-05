Ipswich Town’s position on potential swoop for newly available 27-year-old revealed

Ipswich Town do not have recently released striker Macauley Bonne on their list of January targets, a report from TWTD has said.

QPR made the decision to let Bonne leave the club on Wednesday, coming to a mutual agreement with the Zimbabwean to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

Unsurprisingly, reports have quickly emerged saying he’s on the radars of League One clubs. Both Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic have been linked, while the inevitable question of an Ipswich Town return has arisen given his close affiliation with his hometown club.

However now, a report from TWTD has clarified the Tractor Boys’ stance.

They report that Ipswich do not currently have Bonne on their list of January targets despite the desire to add another striker.

A good option for someone…

Bonne’s time with QPR was ultimately an unsuccessful one but the striker has shown that he can be a prolific goal threat at both Championship and League One level before.

He thrived with Charlton Athletic during their time in the second-tier and he was in stunning form for Ipswich Town in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign. Those goals dried up, but there will be clubs keen to see if they can get the best out of Bonne this winter.

As a free agent now, he’ll be a low risk, low cost addition. He’s got pedigree in the second and third tiers and after a tough time in West London, Bonne will be determined to kick on and get back to his best at his next club.

It remains to be seen just where he ends up but it seems as though another Ipswich Town return is not on the cards.