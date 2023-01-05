Ipswich Town dealt transfer blow as Peterborough United’s stance on key player sales emerges

Peterborough United are adamant that key first-team players will not be sold this month, the Peterborough Telegraph has said.

Ipswich Town have been heavily linked with an ambitious move for Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor recently.

Conflicting claims have emerged from different outlets, with Football League World reporting a second bid was on the way while trusted Tractor Boys source TWTD stated that an enquiry was made ahead of January before stating earlier this month the pursuit was ‘active’.

Now though, it seems Ipswich’s rumoured chase for Taylor has been dealt a damning blow.

The Peterborough Telegraph has said that Posh aren’t keen on selling any of their regular first-team players this winter; a category that Taylor most certainly falls into.

Taylor, 24, has played 28 times for Peterborough United so far this season. In the process, he’s managed four goals and one assist and he’s still got 18 months remaining on his contract at London Road.

An ambitious target…

The financial firepower Ipswich Town have is no secret and given their intention to bolster their midfield options, Taylor would have been a great signing for Kieran McKenna’s side this month.

However, Posh rarely sell key players to League One rivals and given their own desire to maintain their promotion hopes, losing Taylor would be a big blow.

They’re not under any pressure to cash in on the impressive central midfielder just yet despite consistent speculation over the club’s financial state, so it will be interesting to see if Ipswich’s attention turns to other targets.

Posh are now under the management of Darren Ferguson again after parting ways with Grant McCann. Despite the dismay over his return, it will be hoped he can bring Championship football to London Road once again.