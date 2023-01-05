‘In the next few days…’ – Mowbray on Ross Stewart’s future and Sunderland’s striker search

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has issued fans with a positive update on Ross Stewart despite growing concern surrounding his Black Cat future.

Stewart, 26, has nine goals and three assists in just 11 Championship appearances so far this season. The Scottish international has proved to be a huge success on Wearside and his performances have caught the eye of several clubs over the past couple months.

Sunderland sit 8th in the Championship and are on a run of four games unbeaten. The start to January hasn’t been ideal for Sunderland supporters though with Ellis Simms returning to Everton prematurely after scoring seven for Sunderland in the league.

Now, Mowbray has claimed that he expects Stewart to remain on Wearside and insists the club’s hierarchy are working hard to bring in a replacement to Simms.

Mowbray: I'm confident [Stewart will still be here at the end of the month]. I don't think the phone is ringing off the hook at the moment. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) January 5, 2023

Mowbray: I think we need a young guy, like Ellis [Simms], who can come in and compete and who can learn off Ross [Stewart]. How quickly can that happen? I hope in the next few days but that might not happen. I know the club is working really hard. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) January 5, 2023

A season-defining month…

Retaining Stewart would be just as good as a new signing this month and it could prove crucial to Sunderland’s success this season and beyond.

Despite spending a hefty amount of time on the sidelines this season, Stewart is just a few goals behind the league’s top-scorer having played 14 games less than Viktor Gyokeres.

The Black Cats were expected to be fighting for survival this season and whilst the standings are tight it appears Mowbray may have his side fighting at the other end of the table instead.

But their chances will rely somewhat on their signings this month. Sunderland are in dire need of another striker and also lack depth in other areas.

The Black Cats have been credited with interest in the likes of Sam Surridge, but it remains to be seen whether this is a deal they’re capable of pulling off.

For now, Mowbray’s focus will be on Sunderland’s FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury Town this weekend.