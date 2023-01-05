Hull City’s potential stance on signing Chelsea’s Nathan Baxter revealed

Hull City are unlikely to trigger the clause in Nathan Baxter’s contract which would see him sign permanently in the summer, reports HullLive.

Baxter, 24, has played in 12 Championship games so far this season. The Chelsea loanee has kept just one clean sheet, but he has got the quality to perform at this level.

Baxter is in his second stint at the MKM Stadium following his loan deal last season. He kept seven clean sheets in 16 games last time around, but it appears his time at the club is coming to an end.

Liam Rosenior recently revealed Baxter was facing around three months on the sidelines following ankle surgery and it is now understood that Baxter won’t be joining the Tigers permanently, despite the club having the option to make him a permanent player.

Baxter’s Hull City teammate Harvey Vale has also been reported as likely to make a premature return to Stamford Bridge along with Baxter this month.

Hull City are now five games unbeaten under Rosenior and the club have been pulled into a slightly more stable position than they were before his arrival.

This January window is Rosenior’s first chance to refine the squad to how he would like it and the signs are suggesting it will be quite a busy month.

Vale, 19, has only featured in two league games for Hull City and it appears a move back to Chelsea would be beneficial for his development. But it remains to be seen whether they will opt to send him back out on loan, possibly to League One for more minutes, but staying at the Tigers may be a waste of six months.

As for Baxter, his season is near enough over with the recent blow to his ankle and his focus will be now on recovering in time to take the next step in his career in the summer, wherever that may be.

Up next for Hull City is a clash against Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend.