‘Hopefully…’ – Mark Bonner makes exciting Cambridge United transfer claim

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has revealed he’s hopeful of new signings as early as next week.

Cambridge United sit 19th in League One. Bonner’s side have won just one of their past eight league outings and are sliding closer and closer to the relegation zone.

The U’s have little room for error, sitting just four points above the bottom of the league, and their January recruitment could be the difference between survival and relegation this season.

Speaking to the Cambridge Independent, Bonner has revealed a positive update on any potential new arrivals.

He said:

“It’s really unlikely ahead of the weekend. If we add anything before the weekend it will be unlikely they’ll be able to play (against Bristol Rovers).

“We’re working really hard on that and we hope to have something to announce really quickly, but at the same time it’s probably not going to be anything that’s going to influence the squad this weekend.

“Hopefully next week we’ve got one or two to announce and that will kickstart our work for the window.”

Bonner may be in for a busy week next week and the earlier they recruit, the quicker their squad can gel together and get ready for the rest of the campaign.

Effective recruitment…

Whilst reinforcements are required at the Abbey Stadium, the recruitment team must ensure their targets can add to their side and make an impact during the final months of the season.

Bonner guided his team to a 14th place finish last time out in their first year playing League One football, so his ability and experience should give supporters confidence ahead of what will be a tough few months.

It remains to be seen who may walk through the door next week for Cambridge United, but with growing interest in Harvey Knibbs, an attacking replacement may become a priority.

The striker has four goals and two assists so far in League One, and whilst that record doesn’t sound overly impressive, he would be a big loss for Bonner.

Up next for Bonner’s side is a clash against Bristol Rovers in League One. Joey Barton’s overs have lost just twice in eight league outings and so they’ll prove a difficult test for a struggling Cambridge United squad.