Grimsby Town, Northampton Town and Rochdale keen on 18-goal/assist star

Grimsby Town, Northampton Town and Rochdale are all eyeing moves for AFC Fylde attacking midfielder Nick Haughton, Football Insider has claimed.

Grimsby Town, Northampton Town and Rochdale all have different goals for the second half of the season and all three could do with a fresh face or two this month.

The Mariners will be hoping they can push back towards the play-off spots while the Cobblers are in a good position to make a return to League One football. As for the Dale, they need to turn around their fortunes to avoid a drop to the National League.

Now, it has been claimed all three sides are in the race for AFC Fylde standout Haughton.

The 28-year-old, formerly of Fleetwood Town and Salford City, has managed 12 goals and six assists in 19 National League North games so far this season and Football Insider (Transfer Live, 05.01.23) states Grimsby, Northampton and Rochdale are all considering moves.

Ready for an EFL return?

Manchester-born Haughton notched up 46 appearances for Fleetwood Town during their time in League One and has gone from strength to strength since dropping into non-league in 2018.

He’s thrived in the National League North and after such an impressive return of goals and assists this season, it seems as though the time could be coming for Haughton to jump back up to the Football League.

At 28 he’s still got strong years ahead of him but will know that there may not be many more chances to make the rise from here on out.

It remains to be seen if the rumoured League Two interest develops into anything serious though, with options seemingly open for the attacking midfielder.