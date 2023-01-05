Fresh Derby County transfer priority emerges after recent player departure

Derby County will target a striker this month after Will Osula was recalled, reports DerbyshireLive.

The Rams sit 4th in League One after 24 games. Paul Warne’s side have looked inconsistent, but they have quality and appear to stand a good chance of a top-six finish this season.

Sheffield United man Osula was on loan at Pride Park, but was recalled yesterday due to a lack of starts. Osula made 13 appearances off the bench, starting just three times and scoring twice in the league during his time in League One.

The loss of Osula does leave Warne slightly short in the area, and the latest reports suggest a replacement striker will be targeted this month.

Finding the right fit…

January transfer windows are always difficult. Teams are often reluctant to let their stars depart and the tight time-frame can lead to some rash recruitment decisions.

It’s important the Rams’ hierarchy don’t sign someone just for the sake of it. Whilst Osula didn’t play a huge role, he had his part in the squad and failure to suitably replace him could leave the Rams short on strikers in the business end of the campaign.

Given Osula was a loan player, there is a chance Derby County will look at another loan option. This increases the chances that their targets will be younger players likely to be in the Championship or Premier League.

The Football League season is a long one and squad depth is crucial. But until a replacement is found, Warne must use what he has available to him.

Next up for Derby County is a clash against Barnsley in the FA Cup this weekend.