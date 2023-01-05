Borussia Dortmund and Juventus among top clubs keeping tabs on QPR loan star

QPR loan man Tim Iroegbunam is being tracked by European giants Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, TEAMtalk has said.

QPR’s move to sign Iroegbunam on loan from Aston Villa is one that has reaped rewards for all parties.

The 19-year-old has made a great impression in the Championship, nailing down a starting spot in West London. He’s held down a place in the midfield under two ex-Villa coaches in Mick Beale and now Neil Critchley and looks to be developing at a great rate.

Now though, it’s claimed his performances are drawing high-level interest this winter.

TEAMtalk reports that German giants Borussia Dortmund and top Italian side Juventus are both keeping tabs on Iroegbunam’s developments. Dortmund are especially keen on the England youth international, eyeing him as their next top export from these shores after the successes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

Iroegbunam has played 17 times for loan club QPR this season but is still on the hunt for his first senior goal.

What will this mean for QPR?

Well, as Iroegbunam’s loan club, the R’s won’t be able to have much say in the midfielder’s immediate transfer fate.

It remains to be seen whether or not the interest in the Aston Villa loanee develops into anything serious in this transfer window, but if it does and Villa see a good chance to fetch a healthy fee, it could spell trouble for his QPR loan.

Until then though, there’s no reason why the club should be worried about a recall. He’s developing well away from Villa Park and Unai Emery has some solid midfield options already available.

So, unless a midfield crisis hits Villa or a big offer comes in, QPR should be hopeful of Iroegbunam seeing out his loan.