Bolton Wanderers eyeing swoop for out of favour Hull City winger

Bolton Wanderers are interested in signing Hull City man Randell Williams on loan, Football League World has claimed.

Hull City recruited Williams in 2021 after he had become a standout performer for Exeter City.

The wideman’s time with the Tigers hasn’t panned out as anyone would have hoped though. He’s played 22 times without managing a goal contribution and after playing a part in six of Hull’s opening seven Championship games, he’s made just one more league appearance.

Williams hasn’t featured since October 16th and now, he’s drawing interest from elsewhere.

Football League World has said that League One promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers are showing an interest in signing the 26-year-old on loan this winter. The door will be open for the London-born ace to find a new club this winter, Liam Rosenior has previously said, so it will be interesting to see if a move comes to fruition before the end of the month.

Tough competition at Bolton…

Williams has shown what he’s capable of before but his time with Hull City has been a tough one.

There would be strong competition for a starting spot in Ian Evatt’s side though.

Evatt almost solely operates in a 3-5-2 with Conor Bradley locking down the spot on the right-hand side. He’s been a big hit since arriving on loan from Liverpool so Williams could have his work cut out trying to displace him in the starting XI.

Second in the pecking order is Gethin Jones, who is another important part of the Bolton group.

If it’s guaranteed minutes Williams is after, a Bolton Wanderers move could be one to avoid given the solid options already in place on Evatt’s right-hand side.