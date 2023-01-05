Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Peterborough United targeting West Brom starlet, report says

West Brom youngster Jovan Malcolm is drawing loan interest from Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Peterborough United, as per Football Insider.

Malcolm, 20, is a versatile young attacker. The English forward has three goals and two assists in eight Premier League 2 appearances for West Brom’s U23s so far this season.

The Baggies talent is yet to make his mark on the senior team despite spending some time training with them this season and Carlos Corberan has been impressed with what he’s seen.

However, a loan move may be best for his development and the latest report from Football Insider states Barnsley, Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers hold interest in the youngster.

With three big clubs monitoring the situation, this will be an interesting race to watch develop this month.

A tidy prospect…

Malcolm has experience in League One having spent a loan stint with Accrington Stanley last season. He failed to register a goal or an assist, but he now knows what to expect and should be better equipped to take on League One this time around.

West Brom are yet to decide which club would be best, but the youngster could do with senior minutes and with the Baggies on the up under Corberan, a first-team chance seems unlikely for Malcolm.

Malcolm’s contract at West Brom runs until 2024 and it seems the right time for him to head out on loan again after extensive game time in youth football.

Corberan’s side are next in action against Chesterfield in the FA Cup. The National League opponents may prove a good chance for Malcolm to make his first senior appearance at the club before potentially departing to the third tier.