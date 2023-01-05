‘A chance that can’t be missed’ – Portsmouth must go all out for highly-regarded 55-year-old: Opinion

Portsmouth have been linked with plenty of names since Danny Cowley’s departure, but the most eye-catching of those mentioned is certainly Chris Wilder.

Portsmouth would have hoped that their stay in League One would’ve ended by now.

Ultimately though, that long-awaited rise back to the Championship has eluded them. They’re at risk of letting another campaign slip away from them too having dropped away from the play-off picture over recent months.

They need a boss who can revive their promotion ambitions and, probably most importantly, breathe some life back into the club.

To do that, Pompey have to go all out for the earlier mentioned Wilder…

A chance that can’t be missed…

The News has said that the former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss would be open to taking the reins at Fratton Park while talkSPORT’s Alan Biggs has said Wilder has got an eagerness to get back into management and is open-minded about joining a club of Portsmouth’s stature.

Questions have been asked of the ownership and the club hierarchy amid Pompey’s extended stay in League One, but bringing in a manager of Wilder’s reputation and pedigree would be a huge statement of intent from the club. It would send a clear message to both Portsmouth supporters and the rest of League One, and that’s needed at the moment.

Wilder knows all about taking a sleeping giant back to the top as well.

Sheffield United had been dwelling in League One for five years before his appointment in May 2016 and in his first season in charge he led them back up as league winners, earning a massive 100 points. Within three years at the club he had the Blades back in the Premier League too, even taking them to 9th in the top-flight.

Yes, it ended in ugly fashion at Bramall Lane as they were relegated back to the Championship in 20th place and his Middlesbrough stay was a short, ill-fated one. But after such success previously, you can’t help but feel Wilder could do it again.

Portsmouth are a huge club at League One level and after the heights they reached in the 2000s, their ultimate goal has to be to get to the top again. It’s already been a long road and there’s no doubt there are more trials and tribulations ahead, but with Wilder at the helm, they’d have a boss who is genuinely capable of taking them back to the promised land.

It’s all in the hands of the club hierarchy though. Wilder needs reassurances of their ambitions and if the current ownership really are capable of taking Portsmouth forward, this is a chance that can’t be missed.