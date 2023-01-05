5 Burnley transfers that could realistically go down this month

Burnley have opened up a five point lead over Sheffield United who sit in 2nd place of the Championship table, and a 14 point lead over Blackburn Rovers in 3rd.

Vincent Kompany’s side are cruising right now. They’ve won their last six in the league and have only lost one league game since mid-August, with promotion now looking like an inevitability.

There’s still a long way to go though and the Clarets’ activity in this month’s transfer window will no doubt impact upon their fortunes this season.

Here we look at five Burnley transfers that could realistically go down this month…

Antoine Semenyo – signed

Yesterday, reports tipped Burnley to join the race to sign Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo. The Ghanaian international has a number of suitors and amid his side’s current struggles in the Championship – and with his current contract expiring in the summer – a sale this month could be on the cards.

Semenyo’s physical and technical traits could make him the ideal kind of player for Kompany’s Burnley, but whether or not the Clarets are ready to splash out on the 22-year-old remains to be seen – Bristol City do have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Sam Surridge – signed

Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge has been linked with a potential loan move to Burnley. The Clarets’ need for an extra striker has been evident all season and with Surridge out of favour at Forest, a temporary exit seems like a realistic possibility this month.

But Sunderland are also keen on a move for Surridge, and with more teams likely to show an interest in the 24-year-old this month, Burnley might yet face a battle to bring him in.

Luke McNally – loaned out

Burnley signed centre-back Luke McNally from Oxford United last summer. It looked an exceeding signing for Kompany’s side but the Irishman has featured just twice in the Championship this season, and recent reports have credited Sheffield Wednesday with an interest.

A permanent sale seems unlikely, but Burnley could well look to send McNally out on loan to a League One side this month, in a bid to keep his development moving forward.

Josh Brownhill – sold

Josh Brownhill was linked with a Premier League move last summer, and going into this month, Bournemouth have been linked alongside the midfielder (via Alan Nixon’s Patreon).

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Burnley this season. He’s featured in 25 of his side’s 26 Championship fixtures so far, scoring five and assisting six. Whilst Burnley will surely be desperate to keep hold of him, Bournemouth look set to spend some money this month having recently come under new ownership, and so a move can’t be ruled out.

Halil Dervisoglu – recalled

Brentford loanee Halil Dervisoglu has struggled for regular game time at Burnley this season. Earlier in the campaign, Bees boss Thomas Frank hinted at a possible recall for the Turkish forward and since, Fenerbahce have been linked alongside Dervisoglu.

Dervisoglu hasn’t featured for Burnley since November now and so a recall looks like a real possibility this month, especially if Burnley bring in another striker.