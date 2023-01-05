3 strikers Derby County could realistically sign on loan this month as fresh transfer priority emerges

Will Osula’s loan spell at Derby County from Sheffield United was recently cut short, and Paul Warne is now said to be eyeing up a new striker.

Despite starting sporadically, Osula was a useful player for the Rams, having featured 16 times in League One and scoring twice this season.

A recent report from DerbyshireLive says that Derby County will target a striker signing this month and given that Osula was on loan, another loan signing could be a possibility.

Here we look at three strikers who the Rams could realistically sign on loan this month…

George Hirst

George Hirst is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers from Leicester City. But recent reports have revealed that the striker could be recalled amid a lack of game time for Hirst at Ewood Park.

The 23-year-old earned himself a Championship move last summer after his impressive spell on loan with Portsmouth last season, where he netted 13 League One goals in 40 appearances.

Hirst then is someone who can find the back of the net at League One level and if he’s recalled by Leicester this month, they could look to send him to the third tier once again.

Jonathan Leko

Birmingham City striker Jonathan Leko was reportedly made available for transfer back in November, with separate reports having since linked him with a temporary exit from St Andrew’s.

The pacey forward has struggled for goals and game time at St Andrew’s but he remains a very young player with a lot of experience for his age. He’s been prolific in the past too, with Charlton Athletic in League One, and so he’d be a realistic capture for the Rams this month.

And Leko would not only bolster Warne’s attacking options, but he’d give the Derby boss a good option to deploy on the wing too.

Jordan Hugill

The Norwich City striker has featured just seven times in the Championship this season. He’s played for a number of clubs over the past several seasons and has spent time on loan with different clubs, and amid his ongoing lack of game time, Hugill could easily be sent out on loan this month.

For Derby County in League One, Hugill would be a really keen signing – he’s proven himself at Championship level in the past and boasts a wealth of experience too. Warne might fancy a striker with a bit more mobility and pace whereas Hugill is more of a target man, but he’d still be a quality potential capture for the Rams.