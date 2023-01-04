Watford ahead of Championship clubs in race for £1.5m talent, report claims

Watford are in pole position to side Arminia Bielefeld left-back George Bello, Football Insider has claimed.

Watford boss Slaven Bilic will be hoping he can bring in some fresh faces this month in what is his first transfer window in charge at Vicarage Road.

Options in midfield and out wide will be a priority for the Hornets this January. Players have been forced to play out of position and academy options have even been called upon, with young James Morris coming into the side of late.

Now though, it seems Watford are in a strong position in the hunt for a new left-sided talent.

Football Insider claims the Hornets are among the Championship clubs showing an interest in American left-back Bello, who currently plies his trade in Germany’s 2.Bundesliga with Arminia Bielefeld.

It is said £1.5m will be enough to sign the 20-year-old after his eye-catching performances for the German side.

A much-needed addition…

Obviously it remains to be seen if Bello’s links with Watford come to fruition. However, it’s no secret that another option on the left-hand side wouldn’t go amiss for Bilic.

They’ve got Hassane Kamara suspended and he’s the only natural senior option at left-back/wing-back, hence youngster Morris’ rise into the side.

Bello is only 20 himself but he’s been playing senior football for a while now after breaking through with Atlanta United at a young age. He played 10 times in the Bundesliga last season and has now notched up 24 outings for Arminia Bielefeld.

He’s a talented player with a high ceiling and could be one Watford can develop into a solid first-team player before bringing in a welcome cash windfall for in the years to come.