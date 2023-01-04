Update emerges on club’s reported interest in Sheffield Wednesday utility man

Sheffield Wednesday striker Callum Paterson remains on Hearts’ radar this month despite becoming a more regular feature for Darren Moore’s side, as per Football Scotland.

Paterson, 28, has made 16 appearances in League One so far this season.

The former Scottish international has scored twice and assisted another two in the third tier, but he has struggled for consistent game time for much of the season.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson admitted he wanted to tempt the former Hearts man back to the club when Paterson was struggling for game time earlier this campaign.

And, despite a run in the Owls’ side, Football Scotland says Hearts’ interest remains strong and Paterson may well return to his former club this month.

Moore’s side are currently fighting alongside Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town for the top two spots in League One and their January business may prove crucial when it comes to separating the three sides at the end of the season.

A tough decision…

Paterson hasn’t set the league alight this season, but he is a very solid option to have.

If Sheffield Wednesday were to lose him they’d likely target a replacement which ultimately could improve their squad, but it is a risk.

Paterson’s contract ends in the summer and that could lead to the deal being quite easy to make for Hearts this month. But this one could rest largely on Moore’s preference and with injuries beginning to mount for them, he will be more hesitant to let talent go.

Paterson was a success during his stint with Hearts and he scored 39 goals and assisted 21 in 162 games. He has a pre-existing relationship with the fans and that could work in the club’s favour.

Up next for Paterson and Sheffield Wednesday is a FA Cup outing against Newcastle United this weekend.