Update emerges in Middlesbrough pursuit of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

Middlesbrough are set to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer on loan, with the youngster’s imminent arrival signalling the end of their interest in Sunderland’s Ross Stewart, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have just entered into their first transfer window under new head coach Michael Carrick and are looking for players to come in and improve their squad and their starting eleven immediately.

They currently sit in 5th place and will be hoping to maintain momentum and finish in the top six come the end of the season. In order to do that they will need reinforcements and the imminent arrival of Archer could be the missing piece of the puzzle for Boro.

As per the report from Teesside Live, Carrick’s side had explored the possibility of making a move for Sunderland forward Stewart. The Scotsman is a man in form and so it is no surprise he is a man in demand.

However, Stewart’s preference to stay at the Stadium of Light and Middlesbrough’s desire to get a deal done and dusted as quickly as possible means their interest in Stewart diminished, with the priority then shifting to Archer.

A good move for Boro and a huge boost for Sunderland…

Middlesbrough may have preferred Stewart to sign permanently at the Riverside this month, but with a striker a priority and them not wanting a long drawn out process only to then come up short, it seems sensible to turn their attention to other targets, more specifically Archer.

The Aston Villa man proved himself in the division during his loan spell with Preston North End last season and he will be looking to replicate that form shown with the Lilywhites at Boro. He is a young and hungry player who can stretch defences and Middlesbrough will ultimately be the beneficiaries.

But with Archer moving to Boro there will be less of a spotlight on Stewart, and so Sunderland will receive a huge boost from this. The Black Cats are also pushing for a place in the top six alongside their north-east neighbours and Stewart will be key to helping them achieve that feat.