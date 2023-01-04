Udinese in talks to sign Watford target wanted by several Championship clubs

Hibernian are in talks with Serie A side Udinese regarding the potential sale of defender Ryan Porteous, who was linked with Watford ahead of this month.

BBC Sport say that Hibs and Udinese are locked in transfer talks regarding the potential sake of Scotland international Porteous, 23, who’s out of contract at the end of this season.

Several Championship clubs have been linked with Porteous in recent weeks, but Watford have been mentioned the most of late with The Scottish Sun saying that Watford want to sign Porteous on a pre-contract agreement during this month’s transfer window.

Now though, Watford’s sister club Udinese are in talks to sign the Scot – there was controversy earlier in the season when Watford sold Hassane Kamara to Udinese for £16million, before signing him on loan straight away.

Watford and Udinese are both owned by the Pozzo family. The two clubs have exchanged several players in the past and have several future deals in the pipelines, with Matheus Martins having recently joined Watford on loan from Udinese, and with reports suggesting that Ismael Kone could join Udinese on loan from Watford in the summer.

1 of 15 Who did Kolo Toure succeed as Wigan Athletic manager? Neil Critchley Michael Beale Steve Morison Leam Richardson

Working the system?

It’d be understandable if a lot of Championship teams were left aggravated at Watford and Udinese’s partnership and dealings over the past few years. Not every club has the luxury of having a sister club and of being able to trade and exchange players with said club, but Watford are working well within the laws of the game.

Porteous’ linked to Watford and then to Udinese seem unlikely to be coincidental and so we could expect to see Porteous in a Watford shirt at some point in the future, should he seal a move to the Italian club.

He’s proven himself to be a really exciting player with Hibs who will be gutted that they’re losing him. But for Porteous, an exciting new challenge seems to be on the horizon.

Watford return to action v Reading in the FA Cup this weekend.