Two Hull City summer signings likely to leave this month, report says

Turkish duo Dogukan Sinik and Ozan Tufan are likely to leave Hull City this month, according to Hull Live.

Sinik and Tufan signed for the Tigers in the summer as part of their significant squad makeover but neither have been able to make a telling impact on proceedings.

Combined, they have made 34 Championship appearances so far this season, scoring four and assisting one between them.

Tufan has been subject to interest for a short while, but it was Sinik’s absence in the recent matchday squads that raised doubt over his future.

It has now been revealed Liam Rosenior’s decision to leave Sinik out was a tactical one with Hull Live now reporting both men could return to Turkey just six months after moving to the MKM Stadium.

Tufan, 27, is reportedly a target for Besiktas and losing him this month would likely lead to a replacement coming in.

Smarter business needed on Humberside…

The Tigers had a busy summer when it came to transfers, but they still started poorly leaving Rosenior to come in and guide the club to safety.

The former Derby County interim boss is now tasked with molding the squad to better fit him and that will inevitably mean we see a lot of business from Hull City this month.

Sinik hasn’t had much of an impact on Hull City’s season so far and the Tigers’ hierarchy need to be much shrewder with their signings from now on if they want to deliver success to the club. The 23-year-old doesn’t seem to have a future in the Championship and losing him this month wouldn’t be a huge blow.