Striker who Birmingham City tried to sign last summer now wanted by several Championship clubs

Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga has interest from several Championship clubs this month, reports The Sun (via Derbyshire Times).

Tshimanga, 25, shone for Chesterfield in the National League last season, scoring 24 goals in 27 league appearances for Paul Cook’s side. His fine form saw Birmingham City take an interest and Blues were close to signing the Englishman last summer, but for the move falling through at the final hurdle.

Now though, The Sun are reporting that Tshimanga has interest from a number of Championship clubs this month, with said teams ready to make an offer to Chesterfield who currently sit in 3rd place of the National League table. The report though does not say whether or not Birmingham City remain interested.

John Eustace’s Birmingham City have lost their last three games in the Championship and have scored just once in those three games, dropping down into 17th place of the table in the process.

1 of 15 Who did Kolo Toure succeed as Wigan Athletic manager? Neil Critchley Michael Beale Steve Morison Leam Richardson

A new striker needed at St Andrew’s?

Birmingham City are set to welcome back Scott Hogan anytime soon, and so that will be a huge boost for Blues. But still, Eustace could really do with another striker – ideally one like Hogan who can run at defenders and run in behind them.

Tshimanga is just that. He’s been prolific in the National League once again this season having scored seven goals in 17 league appearances so far, and if Blues do still have an interest in him, then they’d be an attractive destination for the striker.

But there’s other teams now in the running and there’s other teams that might take Tshimanga’s fancy. Birmingham City may have an advantage though given the fact that they would’ve spoken to Tshimanga last summer, and all but agreed upon a deal, but it remains to be seen if Blues make another move for the Chesterfield man.

Birmingham City face Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend.