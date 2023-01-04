Stoke City keen on Leicester City man, says reporter

Stoke City could make a loan move for Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen this month, says Alan Nixon.

According to Nixon, Alex Neil’s Stoke City could bring in 25-year-old goalkeeper Iversen during this month’s transfer window.

Neil has given minutes to both Jack Bonham and Joe Bursik between the sticks this campaign, but both have left much to be desired, which could now force the Potters to dip into the transfer market.

Danish shot-stopper Iversen linked up with Neil at Preston North End where he spent a season-and-a-half on loan, and to much success. So it’s no surprise to see the Stoke boss looking towards to a well-acquainted player to solve his goalkeeping problem.

For the move to come to fruition though, Leicester may first have to bring in a replacement. Iversen currently plays deputy to Danny Ward and he’d be a miss for the Foxes, despite his lack of involvement this season.

Stoke City were linked with a move for Iversen back in October as well.

The start of a busy window for Stoke?

Stoke City have failed to make any impression on the Championship this season. The Potters are in danger of a drop into League One and they need to strengthen in multiple areas to secure their second tier status.

Bringing in a proven goalkeeper in Iversen would be a shrewd move by the Potters, especially with his previous connections to Neil, but it needs to mark the start the beginning of a busy window for Stoke.

Striker signings Dwight Gayle and Liam Delap have struggled to impress up front, and free transfer Aden Flint could be on his way out already according to reports, meaning work must be done to rectify a mediocre summer transfer window going into this campaign.

Michael O’Neil was shown the door by Stoke earlier in the season, and his replacement has struggled to make many improvements. But there’s still plenty of time for Stoke City to turn their season around and signing Iversen would be a good start.