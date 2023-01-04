Opinion: Sheffield United should target Championship-linked Newcastle man as Reda Khadra replacement

Sheffield United look like they could be about to lose Brighton loanee Reda Khadra, with reports suggesting that he’s set to return to his parent club this month.

It’ll certainly be a blow for Blades, even though Khadra hasn’t featured all that much this season. Reports are now suggesting that Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is on the lookout for a new attacker to replace Khadra, and another loan signing looks like a very real possibility.

One name who could be the perfect fit is Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson – the Scottish playmaker spent time on loan with Bristol Rovers in the second half of the last League Two season, where he scored seven goals and assisted six more in 21 league appearances, helping to fire Rovers towards promotion.

He remained at Newcastle going into this season and he’s featured eight times in the Premier League. He’s been used sparingly by Eddie Howe but recent reports have suggested that Preston North End, Luton Town, and Sheffield Wednesday are all keen on a potential loan deal for the 20-year-old this month.

A perfect fit for Blades…

Khadra has certainly struggled to hold down a regular spot in this Sheffield United side. After his positive showing on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, he would no doubt have been expecting more minutes, but Heckingbottom has a lot of quality in his attacking ranks and so game time was always going to be hard to come by.

Anderson though, whilst he shares a lot of similar traits to Khadra and can play a similar role, can also play multiple roles, and that versatility could see him utilised much more than Khadra has been this season.

Newcastle will take their time to find the perfect temporary home for Anderson should they decide to send him out on loan this month. A loan move to Bramall Lane should prove to be a very attractive proposition for the Magpies too, given Sheffield United’s current form in the Championship and the expansive, direct style of play that the Blades don.

If Sheffield United can bring in Anderson this month then their promotion credentials will certainly be bolstered.