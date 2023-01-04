Opinion: Plymouth Argyle should rival Ipswich Town for potentially available striker after recent Morgan Whittaker blow

Swansea City recalled Morgan Whittaker from his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle yesterday, putting a huge dent in the Green Army’s promotion hopes.

But Steven Schumacher’s side remain in 1st place of the table and in pole position to go on and secure promotion to the Championship this season. Whittaker’s return to Swansea though is definitely a blow – the Englishman scored nine goals and assisted seven more in 25 League One outings for Plymouth this season.

Bringing in a new striker in this month’s transfer window could now be a main priority for Plymouth and one striker who could become available this month is Everton’s Nathan Broadhead. The Welshman is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic in the Championship but amid their ongoing struggles, it’s been suggested that he could be moved on this month.

Ipswich Town are looking into a potential deal for the 24-year-old, but Plymouth could get one over their promotion rivals and fill their newly-opened striker void with a loan swoop for Broadhead.

1 of 15 Who did Kolo Toure succeed as Wigan Athletic manager? Neil Critchley Michael Beale Steve Morison Leam Richardson

Broadhead to Plymouth…

Broadhead scored 10 goals in 22 League One outings for Sunderland in League One last season. He’s scored five in 22 Championship games for Wigan this season and he’s largely impressed, despite his current side’s struggles in the second tier.

And Plymouth will be an attractive loan destination for a lot of Premier League teams and their youngsters this month, with names like Whittaker, Birmingham City’s Sam Cosgrove, and Aston Villa’s Finn Azaz having both shone on loan with the Green Army this season.

Schumacher needs to find a way of replacing Whittaker’s goals this month and a move for Broadhead would do exactly that. But it won’t be easy as Broadhead will surely have more suitors than just Ipswich Town should Everton look for a new temporary home for him this month.