Norwich City set to appoint 51-year-old former Championship boss

Norwich City ‘are set to confirm’ the appointment of former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner, says John Percy.

Norwich City parted ways with Dean Smith last week after the Canaries suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship. Several names have so far been linked with the vacancy, including the 51-year-old Wagner, who is best known for guiding Huddersfield to promotion from the Championship in 2017.

And now, Telegraph journalist Percy says that Norwich City are set to appoint Wagner as manager and that his first game in charge of the club will be their FA Cup clash at home to Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Norwich City currently sit in 11th place of the Championship table and are winless in their last four outings now, having lost 1-0 at home to Watford last time out.

Wagner’s last job in football was with Swiss side Young Boys. He was there between July 2021 and March 2022 and oversaw 40 games in charge of the club, winning 19 of them.

A good appointment?

Norwich City fans have really lost faith in the running of their club recently. But appointing Wagner definitely seems like a step in the right direction for Norwich City who are in need of a bit of a rebuild.

Smith’s time at the club had become stale and some players perhaps need to move on to allow for the next generation of Norwich City players to make their mark.

Wagner has a difficult job ahead of him and he may well be expected to steer the club towards a top-six finish this season, which may be easier said than done.

But Wagner certainly seems like a strong appointment for the Canaries, and an FA Cup clash v Blackburn Rovers this weekend will make for an interesting first game in charge.