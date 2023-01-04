Newcastle United talent set to complete League One loan move, report claims

Newcastle United youngster Joe White is set to join Exeter City on loan until the end of the season, the Daily Mail has revealed.

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell will be hoping his first transfer window in charge of the Grecians affords him the chance to make an impact on his squad at St. James’ Park.

No one has come through the doors just yet but it will be hoped quick progress can be made as they bid to make good on their promising start to life back in League One.

Now, claims from the Daily Mail have emerged one fresh face is close to arriving.

They state that Newcastle United attacking midfielder Joe White is expected to join the Grecians on loan until the end of the season.

He will have briefly worked under the management of Caldwell before during the current Exeter boss’ time as caretaker manager of the Magpies’ U23s in 2021. And now, it seems as though they’ll be reunited in the third-tier.

Competition in the middle…

White mainly operates as an attacking midfielder so he’ll be competing for a starting spot in Caldwell’s side.

Jevani Brown has often operated in that role behind the strikers, though Matt Jay and Kgaogelo Chauke have also been deployed there. It means there will be some good options for Caldwell in that no. 10 role, while White can also drop a bit deeper to play as a central midfielder too.

He’s picked up EFL experience on loan with Hartlepool United before and this spell in the third-tier will present another step up in competition for the promising Newcastle United youngster.