Middlesbrough’s position revealed as star man draws Everton, Crystal Palace interest

Middlesbrough are confident of keeping Chuba Akpom this winter, reporter Alex Crook has said amid claims of interest from the Premier League.

Middlesbrough’s impressive rise under Michael Carrick has seen Akpom hit the form of his life in recent months.

The former Arsenal man now has 13 goals in 19 Championship games this season, managing 10 in his last 12. Unsurprisingly, this form has drawn interest from the Premier League, with Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton all said keen recently.

Now though, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed Boro’s standing amid their proposed loan deal for Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer.

Speaking on Twitter, Crook has said that Middlesbrough remain confident of keeping Akpom in a brief post, saying:

As it stands, Akpom’s contract with Middlesbrough is poised to expire at the end of the season. Boro hold the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months though and given the level of his performances under Carrick, it seems an inevitability that it will be triggered.

1 of 40 Who currently wears the number 21 shirt for Middlesbrough? Riley McGree Massimo Luongo Caolan Boyd-Munce Marcus Forss

Fending off top-flight interest…

It remains to be seen if the claimed interest from Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton is firmed up this winter. However, Middlesbrough’s firm stance over his future should go a long way to keeping Akpom on board.

He looks as though he’s going to have a key role to play in Carrick’s Boro side and, on form, he’s looking like one of the division’s top strikers at the moment.

Securing his future should be a priority for Middlesbrough though. The 12-month extension option provides some short-term insurance, but beyond that, Boro should be trying to tie him down for a few more years to protect them from top-flight suitors further.