Latest Watford news: Full-back linked, Udinese eyeing Hornets target + more

Watford moved back up into 4th place of the Championship table after their 1-0 win at Norwich City last time out.

Slaven Bilic’s side remain two points behind Blackburn Rovers in 3rd, but now 11 points behind Sheffield United who were held to a 1-1 draw v QPR in their last outing.

The January transfer window looks like it could be a busy one for Watford as they ready themselves for a promotion push in the second half of the campaign, but their chances of promotion could well be dented by the potential departure of Ismaila Sarr this month.

Sarr was close to joining Aston Villa last summer, and transfer insider Pete O’Rourke says that the Watford man could come onto Unai Emery’s transfer radar this month if Villa fail to bring in their other targets.

O’Rourke said:

“He’s maybe not among the top targets right now, but if they’re not able to land those, I’m sure they might revisit a potential move for Ismaila Sarr, who I’m sure would jump at the chance of a move to the Premier League.”

Another Watford man facing an uncertain future is Kwadwo Baah. The 19-year-old is failing to make his mark on loan at German second tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf and reports in Germany say that he faces an uncertain future at Vicarage Road, with the Hornets yet to decide on a potential recall.

Elsewhere, reports today have revealed that Watford are in pole position to sign Arminia Bielefeld full-back George Bello – the American has featured 12 times in the German 2. Bundesliga this season, following his move from Atlanta United in 2021.

And Watford target Ryan Porteous has been linked with a move to the Hornets’ sister club Udinese. Watford have been linked alongside the Scottish international in recent weeks, but fresh reports have revealed that Hibernian and Udinese are in talks over a possible deal for Porteous to join the Italian side.

Lastly, Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon this week that Ashley Fletcher’s loan spell at Wigan Athletic could be cut short, and that he could be returning to Watford during this month’s transfer window.

Watford return to action v Reading in the FA Cup this weekend.