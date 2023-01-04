Latest Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls eyeing Newcastle United man, Championship defender linked + more

Sheffield Wednesday moved up into the automatic promotion places after their resounding 5-0 win over Cambridge United last time out.

The Owls have won their last three now and are unbeaten in the league since October. Darren Moore’s side are looking good in their quest for promotion to the Championship, and this month could yet be a busy one for Sheffield Wednesday.

Excitingly, the Owls have been linked with Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson once again. The Scot impressed on loan at Bristol Rovers last season and was then linked with a host of Championship and League One clubs going into this season – including Sheffield Wednesday.

Anderson remained at Newcastle United but he now looks set to leave on loan again this month, with Sheffield Wednesday linked alongside Championship duo Preston North End and Luton Town.

And another name linked with a potential move to Hillsborough this month is Burnley centre-back Luke McNally. The youngster signed for Burnley from Oxford United last summer, but he’s barely featured for Vincent Kompany’s side and now it looks like he could be loaned out before the end of the month.

Defence seems to be an area where Moore is looking to bolster. But he’s recently seen Akin Famewo make his debut for the club after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and Dominic Iorfa is closing in on a return to action too, according to The Star.

And speaking to The Star about some potential defensive additions this month, Moore said:

“We can look at it. There is no special decision to be made in terms of bringing one in, but we’re looking at it… With Dom coming back, and Akin, it does ease those problems in those defensive positions.”

But one centre-back who doesn’t look set to sign – permanently that is – is Mark McGuinness. The man on loan from Cardiff City has impressed the Owls faithful this season, but a recent report from WalesOnline has revealed that Cardiff have no intention of selling the 21-year-old.

Sheffield Wednesday return to action v Newcastle United in the FA Cup this weekend.