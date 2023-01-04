Latest QPR news: Critchley on midfielder’s future, R’s eyeing Premier League man + more

QPR look like they could be busy in this month’s transfer window, with transfer rumours regarding the R’s already starting to emerge.

And one area that Neil Critchley looks like he could bolster is in attack. QPR have struggled for goals of late having only found the back of the net twice in Critchley’s first four games at the helm.

Speaking to West London Sport earlier this week, the QPR boss revealed that he might look towards the transfer market for a new source of goals this month.

He said:

We’ve got an obvious issue at the moment in scoring goals. So it’s something we need to think about. I’ve been here for three games, so I’m assessing every player in the squad and looking at what we need.

“I always look from within first because I think my duty is to try and improve the players you’ve got at your disposal.

“However, if a player is available that we think could improve the squad and it’s within the means of the football club then I’m sure that’s something we could look at.”

Elsewhere, whilst QPR are lacking in goals, striker Macauley Bonne looks set to be on his way out of the club. Journalist Darren Witcoop took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that Bonne is free to leave QPR this month, and that he has interest from a number of League One clubs.

And another name who may yet be on the move is Ilias Chair. The Moroccan international is a key player for QPR but Critchley is seemingly fearing the worst. He was quizzed on Chair by West London Sport, and he gave this response when asked if he can guarantee Chair’s future at the club:

“No. I can never guarantee that. I’d be foolish to do that. Do we want him here? Yes of course we do. Do we love having him here? Yes.

“I’ve been nothing but impressed with him as a player and as a person. He’s really humble and down to earth and he loves football. I hope he remains a QPR player, but I can’t guarantee that – obviously not.”

Chair was previously linked with a move to Aston Villa.

But in a bit of incoming transfer news, QPR have been linked with Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei. The youngster is wanted on loan by several Championship teams, with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Hull City, and Swansea City having all been mentioned. Now though, Alan Nixon says that the R’s are keen.

QPR travel to Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup this weekend, with the game kicking off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.