Latest Derby County news: Middlesbrough man linked, off-field appointment revealed + more

Derby County are flying high under Paul Warne, whose side currently sit in 4th place of the League One table.

Derby County are unbeaten in League One since October. They’ve won their last two and have closed the gap to Ipswich Town in 3rd place to nine points.

Promotion is very much on the cards for the Rams this season. But to ensure that, they’ll need a positive showing in this month’s transfer window, and one player who could potentially be on his way to Pride Park is Middlesbrough’s Darnell Fisher.

Darren Witcoop revealed yesterday that Boro are set to loan out the 28-year-old right-sided player and that the Rams are one of the teams keen on signing him. Fisher was linked with Derby earlier in the campaign though, and Warne played it down, so whether or not this story has any truth now remains to be seen.

And this week, Warne shot down the possibility of Derby County moving for Cardiff City’s Curtis Nelson, and Wigan Athletic’s Graeme Shinnie. He told DerbyshireLive:

“Well Curtis Nelson, I was going to say no comment, but he gets mentioned every window and I have definitely said that there’s no truth in that.

“Graeme Shinnie went to our game the other week because my son sat beside him and he said ‘dad I guarantee you get linked with him’. So I’ve been linked with him because he was at our game the other day. That’s it.”

1 of 15 Who did Kolo Toure succeed as Wigan Athletic manager? Neil Critchley Michael Beale Steve Morison Leam Richardson

Elsewhere, Football Insider revealed yesterday that the Rams are set to poach Oxford United’s head of recruitment, Mark Thomas, and appoint him as the club’s new director of football going into next month.

Lastly, former Rams prodigy Malcolm Ebiowei looks set to join a Championship club on loan this month, with QPR having recently joined the likes Blackburn Rovers and Hull City in pursuit of the Crystal Palace youngster.

Derby County host Barnsley in the FA Cup this weekend.