Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Rovers linked with PL man, duo could be on the way out + more

Blackburn Rovers are hanging onto their 3rd place position in the Championship table, but now just three points separate them and Luton Town in 7th.

Still, it’s been a hugely positive season so far for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers, who claimed a much-needed 1-0 win over Cardiff City last time out.

A trip to Norwich City in the FA Cup follows this weekend, and ahead of the game, there’s been a number of Blackburn Rovers stories in headlines.

Perhaps the biggest Blackburn Rovers story this week has linked them with a loan move for Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei. The former Derby County youngster looks set to leave on loan this month and a number of second tier sides have been credited with an interest, including QPR, Hull City, Swansea City, and now Blackburn Rovers.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers youngster Louie Annesley is reportedly a target for Irish outfit Dundalk. Annesley, 22, represents Gibraltar at international level but is yet to make his league debut for Rovers, and he could now be on his way out of the club after a recent loan spell with Barnet.

And another name who could be leaving Ewood Park this month is George Hirst. Lancashire Telegraph say that the man on loan from Leicester City could be on his way back to the Premier League club this month, after failing to impress on loan at Blackburn so far this season.

Lastly, Blackburn Rovers were credited with a surprise interest in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart at the end of last week, although nothing looks likely to come of it in this month’s transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City kicks off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.