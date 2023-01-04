Ipswich Town’s interest in Everton youngster confirmed by trusted source

An emerging report from East Anglian Daily Times has confirmed Ipswich Town’s interest in Everton striker Nathan Broadhead.

Sunderland Echo recently revealed that former loanee Broadhead, 24, was keen on a potential return to Sunderland. He’s currently on loan at Wigan Athletic and has scored five times in 22 Championship outings this season, but his side currently sit bottom of the Championship table and player exits look inevitable this month.

The same report from Sunderland Echo also said that Broadhead has an offer on the table from ‘a promotion-chasing League One club’, thought to be Ipswich Town. East Anglian Daily Times have now confirmed Ipswich Town’s interest in Broadhead and have revealed that the Tractor Boys have indeed made contact with Everton regarding a potential deal.

Ipswich Town have dropped down into 3rd place of the League One table following their 1-1 draw away at Lincoln City last time out. Kieran McKenna’s side have won just one of their last four in the league, with Sheffield Wednesday having leapfrogged them into the automatic promotion places.

Broadhead to Ipswich Town…

Broadhead is proving himself to be quite a prolific striker. Scoring five goals for a Wigan Athletic side who’ve been really poor in the Championship this season is no easy feat, and he found the back of the net 10 times in 22 League One appearances for Sunderland last season.

A temporary move to Ipswich Town could be really beneficial for all involved, but the question remain whether or not Broadhead can maintain his fitness.

He’s featured 22 times in the Championship for Wigan Athletic already this season – matching the amount of league appearance she made in the entirety of last season – and so there seems to be some improvement.

If Ipswich can keep Broadhead’s fitness in check and get him firing in League One, then they’ll really be able to give Wednesday and Plymouth a run for their money in the second half of this season.

Ipswich Town face Rotherham United in the FA Cup this weekend.