‘He can help us’ – Brighton boss speaks out on striker linked to Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and more

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has suggested to Lancs Live that Championship-linked striker Evan Ferguson is set to stay at the Amex Stadium this month.

With the January transfer window in full swing, sides in the EFL are looking to the loan market to bring in young, hungry players from the Premier League to help bolster their squads and improve their league position.

One player that several teams in the second tier had identified as a potential target was Brighton teenager Ferguson. The 18-year-old was in stellar form for the Seagulls’ development side and an interview with Independent.ie in which he claimed he was open to a loan move had put clubs on red alert.

According to The Daily Mail, the likes of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Preston North End, Wigan Athletic, Birmingham City, and Ipswich Town were all keen on the player.

However, since then, Ferguson has been given opportunities in the first-team at Brighton, scoring two and assisting another in his first three games. He was rewarded with his first start for the club in midweek, with manager De Zerbi claiming he can help the club for the rest of the season.

“I’m happy for Evan, he played a fantastic game. He has big potential and I think he can help us in the second part of the season,” he told Lancs Live.

“With Danny Welbeck, he can be very important as our striker. Evan could become a great striker because he has all the qualities, both physical and technical. It was a mature performance by Evan.”

A blow for the sides interested…

Brighton selling Neal Maupay in the summer meant it was always a possibility Ferguson would stay, but as he had not been given an opportunity until last month, the sides in the second tier interested may have thought they still had a chance until this week.

This effectively puts an end to any loan exit for Ferguson this month. The teenager has impressed in his three games so far and it is easy to see why several sides are keen, but also why Brighton want to keep him for the rest of the campaign.

It means the clubs will need to turn their attention to other targets. Should Brighton dip into the transfer market this month or perhaps in the summer to sign a new striker, it could be a move which the interested sides revisit.