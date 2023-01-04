Exeter City and Mansfield Town among sides keen on out of favour Bristol Rovers defender

Bristol Rovers centre-back Alfie Kilgour is being eyed up by Exeter City, Mansfield Town and Colchester United, Bristol Live has said.

Bristol Rovers academy graduate Kilgour has fallen down the pecking order under Joey Barton this season.

The 24-year-old was in and around the side in the early stages of the campaign, playing in eight of the Gas’ first 10 games of the League One season. However, he’s not played a third-tier game since and has been left out of the squad nine times as well.

Kilgour is out of contract at the end of the season too and now, reports have emerged stating he’s got interest elsewhere.

Bristol Live has said that League One rivals Exeter City and fourth-tier duo Mansfield Town and Colchester United are all keen on the Bath-born centre-back. Kilgour is among those who the Gas are willing to let move on this winter to free up some space in the budget for fresh additions.

1 of 12 Which Bristol Rovers player currently wears the number 20? James Gibbons Trevor Clarke Lewis Gordon Luca Hoole

Best for Kilgour?

Bristol Rovers looked as though they had a promising prospect on their hands in the form of Kilgour and his opening two campaigns certainly had their bright moments. However, it seems he’s not in the plans of Barton moving forward, so it seems best that he heads elsewhere.

Interest from Exeter City – and at least one more League One side – means he could keep plying his trade in the third-tier.

Mansfield Town and Colchester United are solid options too, although the latter might not be so attractive given the position they find themselves in League Two.

All in all though, it seems a winter exit could be best for all as he bids to breathe some new life into his career.