Ex-Sunderland man keen on return but club are looking elsewhere, report claims

Wigan Athletic loanee Nathan Broadhead is keen on a return to Sunderland, but the Black Cats no plans to make an offer, according to Roker Report.

Broadhead, 24, has scored five goals in 22 Championship games so far for the Tics. The Welsh striker spent last season on loan at Sunderland from Everton and he managed an impressive ten goals in 20 League One outings.

A Sunderland return in the summer looked likely, but it wasn’t to be and now it looks like he could be on the move again ,just six months after joining the Tics on a season-long loan.

Roker Report are suggesting that Broadhead is set to move to another club in the Football League in the coming days. Everton are said to be asking for a seven-figure sum and despite interest from the player, the Sunderland hierarchy are looking elsewhere.

A risk worth taking?

Given Broadhead’s injury record a Sunderland return would be a risk, especially considering their lack of striking options already.

However, the 24-year-old will score goals and whoever ends up capturing his signature will be benefited from his arrival.

The news Sunderland are looking elsewhere further strengthens the reports linking the Black Cats to Sam Surridge this month. It’s important Sunderland’s business is efficient whilst also effective throughout January to ensure the squad gels as early as possible.

It remains to be seen where Broadhead will end up, but should he depart Wigan Athletic this month it would be a huge blow to an already struggling side.

This saga is one to keep an eye on, but for now both Wigan Athletic and Sunderland will be focused on returning to winning ways this weekend in the FA Cup.